Oath-taking for civil servants ensures effective governance of HKSAR gov't: HKSAR chief secretary

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Sunday that the introduction of oath-taking or declaration signing for civil servants can ensure effective governance of the HKSAR government.

Cheung said in his blog that the arrangement could truly reflect the expectations and responsibilities of civil servants and further safeguard and promote the core values that should be upheld by civil servants.

Cheung said that the two oath-taking ceremonies for civil servants recently held were simple but meaningful and symbolic.

It has consistently been the duty and responsibility of civil servants to uphold the HKSAR Basic Law, bear allegiance to the HKSAR, be dedicated to their duties and be responsible to the HKSAR government under the HKSAR Basic Law and the Civil Service Code, Cheung said, adding that this is also what the country and the society has all along expected and required of civil servants.

Relevant requirements were also stipulated in the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, he said.

Cheung said that the HKSAR government has introduced the arrangement for new civil servants. The Civil Service Bureau (CSB) of the HKSAR government issued a circular in October this year, requiring all civil servants joining the HKSAR government on or after July 1 this year to take an oath or sign a declaration as one of the conditions for appointment. So far, more than 3,000 new civil servants have completed the process.

The CSB will also shortly promulgate the details of arrangements for requiring all serving civil servants to sign the declaration, to confirm their support for the HKSAR Basic Law and their loyalty to the HKSAR, he said.