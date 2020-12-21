PYONGYANG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Kim Tok Hun, premier of the Democratic People's Republic of Korean (DPRK), visited Mount Kumgang tourist area to learn about its development, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

The report said, Kim, also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, toured round Kosong Port coastal tourist area, Haegumgang coastal park area, sports and cultural area, and discussed technical matters concerning the development of Mount Kumgang tourist area, and carrying them out.

He called for pushing ahead with the development project of turning Mount Kumgang area into modern and all-inclusive international tourist and cultural area under yearly and phased plans and thoroughly maintaining the principle of conveniences and architectural beauty first in the construction so that people can fully enjoy natural beauty.

He also stressed the need to build the tourist area with national character and modernity in good harmony with the natural scenery of the diamond mountain so as to turn the famous mountain of the nation into the one well-known for serving the people, it added.

The Mount Kumgang tourist project was launched in 1998 and has been suspended since 2008.

In 2019, Kim Jong Un, the top leader of DPRK, visited Mount Kumgang tourist area and ordered the removal of South Korea-built "shabby" facilities in the area in an agreement with the relevant unit of the South Korean side.