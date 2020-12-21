China approves FAI projects worth 370 bln yuan in November

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2020 shows giant blades for wind power generators manufactured by a company in Weixian County of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner approved 26 fixed-asset investment (FAI) projects in November, with combined investment totaling 370.4 billion yuan (about 56.7 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed.

The projects were mainly in the transport, informatization and energy industries, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

China's FAI went up 2.6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, 0.8 percentage points higher than the rise in the first 10 months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 2.8 percent in November.

During the first 11 months, investment by the private sector rose 0.2 percent, the first growth registered this year.

FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.