HONG KONG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A spokesman for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Saturday firmly opposed the remarks made by a U.S. official on 12 absconders which ignored the facts and confused right and wrong, and expressed strong dissatisfaction.

The spokesman said that the 12 absconders were wanted in Hong Kong and were suspected of committing a number of serious offenses including making or possession of explosives, arson, conspiracy to wound, riots, assaulting police, possession of offensive weapons, possession of tools fit for unlawful purpose, violation of the national security law in Hong Kong by colluding with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security. Ten of them have been charged and were released on bail pending trial, and not allowed to leave Hong Kong.

The spokesman pointed out that the 12 absconders did not stay in Hong Kong to face their legal liabilities, but fled Hong Kong through illegal means to evade legal liabilities. They were arrested by the Chinese mainland law enforcement agencies in mainland waters according to their laws on suspicion of illegal crossing. The relevant mainland authorities are handling the case according to their legal system.

The HKSAR government will not interfere with the law enforcement and judicial work of other jurisdictions, the spokesman said, adding that after the mainland has dealt with the offenses committed by the absconders in the mainland in accordance with the law, the HKSAR government will ask for their return to Hong Kong where their suspected offenses committed in Hong Kong are to be dealt with.

The spokesman reiterated that those who break the law must face justice, and this is what any society under the rule of law should do. The Hong Kong police's actions were aimed at illegal activities and had nothing to do with the political background of the persons involved. The arrests were entirely made on the basis of evidence and in strict accordance with the law. The Hong Kong police have always dealt with all cases in a fair, just and impartial manner in accordance with the law.

The spokesman stressed that Hong Kong has an independent judicial system and anyone will receive a fair and just trial. The Department of Justice of the HKSAR government has always made independent prosecutorial decisions based on evidence, applicable laws and in accordance with the Prosecution Code, free from any interference. Anyone who breaks the law shall be held responsible for his or her act.