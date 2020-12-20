Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 20, 2020
China sees solid progress in modernizing seed industry: agriculture ministry

(Xinhua)    14:00, December 20, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has made solid progress in the modernization of its seed industry in recent years, an agriculture official said.

The coverage rate of improved crop varieties has exceeded 96 percent, said Zhang Taolin, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, at a recent work meeting, adding that these varieties have played a significant role in ensuring consecutive bumper harvests and sufficient farm produce supply in the country.

Meanwhile, the country's independently cultivated varieties occupy more than 95 percent of the total crop planting area, Zhang said.

Giving top priority to food security in its agricultural work, China has made efforts to boost its grain self-sufficiency. Data from an earlier news conference showed that China is completely self-sufficient in the production of rice and wheat, two staple grains of the country.

