"1917" highest-rated foreign language film in China for 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- British director Sam Mendes's First World War film "1917" topped the list of highest-rated foreign language movies for 2020 compiled by Chinese review platform Douban.

Released in China in August, less than three weeks after theaters reopened from late July, the film now boasts a rating of 8.5 out of 10 on Douban based on more than 380,000 reviews.

The director's efforts to make the film seem like one continuous shot won praise from moviegoers and critics alike.

The Oscar-winning movie raked in 69 million yuan (about 11 million U.S. dollars) at China's box office.

Also on the 10-strong list are motor-racing drama "Ford v Ferrari," World War II satire comedy "Jojo Rabbit," and conspiracy thriller "Dark Waters."

Family drama "A Sun" topped Douban's 2020 list of highest-rated Chinese language films of the year, with a rating of 8.5, followed by Zhang Yimou's latest feature "One Second" and Pema Tseden's award-winning drama film "Balloon."

Coming in fourth was war epic "The Eight Hundred," the yearly top earner at China's box office with a total revenue of over 3.1 billion yuan.

Comedy anthology "My People, My Homeland" and sports film "Leap" ranked ninth and 10th, respectively, with a rating of 7.4 each.

Movie theaters reopened in China on July 20 following months of closure due to COVID-19.

China's 2020 box office revenue has to date exceeded 18 billion yuan, with the top four earners, all domestic productions, contributing nearly half of the earnings.