One killed, two missing in NE China factory blast

(Xinhua)    13:57, December 19, 2020

HARBIN, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- One person died and two are missing after a chemical plant explosion in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province early Saturday, according to local authorities.

The accident at around 12:46 a.m. Saturday in a workshop of a chemical company in the city of Anda also left four people injured, including two seriously, said the municipal government.

The fire caused by the blast was put out at 3:50 a.m. and rescuers are searching for the missing people.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. 

