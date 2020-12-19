Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
China honors military veterans for peacetime contributions

(Xinhua)    10:13, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Eighteen individuals and two groups selected from among China's retired military personnel have received awards for their contributions to the country's development.

Officials from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, presented the awards at a ceremony in Beijing on Friday.

The authorities also released their heroic stories of shaking off poverty, promoting rural vitalization and fighting COVID-19, among other endeavors.

The annual selection of model military veterans was launched in 2018 to express respect for military personnel and recognize their contributions to peacetime development. Twenty model individuals and organizations are honored each year. 

