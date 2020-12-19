Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China ready to further cooperate with WHO for global origin-tracing of COVID-19: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:10, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to continue to strengthen cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) to advance the global origin-tracing of COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing Friday.

Wang made the remarks when responding to an inquiry about a WHO official reportedly saying that a WHO-led international investigation team would visit China in early January.

Wang said that origin-tracing of the virus is an evolving process which may involve many countries and places.

"We have recently read many reports on the virus breaking out in multiple places worldwide last year. It proves again that tracing the origin of the novel coronavirus is a scientific task that must be taken very seriously. It calls for scientists to carry out investigation and research worldwide," Wang said.

Wang said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has taken the lead in working together with the WHO on origin-tracing in an open, transparent and responsible attitude, and the two sides are steadily advancing cooperation and in close communication on the cooperation and work plan related to origin-tracing going forward.

"We hope that relevant countries will do the same as China does and actively cooperate with the WHO so that we can better prevent similar public health crises from occurring, and be better prepared to deal with a similar crisis when it does occur," he said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York