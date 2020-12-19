China-EU investment agreement negotiations in final stages: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China-EU investment agreement negotiations are now in final stages, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query about the latest progress of China-EU investment agreement negotiations.

Wang said since the beginning of this year, China and EU have overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and made important progress in holding 10 rounds of China-EU investment agreement negotiations. "The negotiations are now in their final stages."

"We believe that as long as the two sides take good care of each other's concerns and meet each other halfway, we will be able to achieve the negotiation goals set by the leaders of the two sides," Wang said.