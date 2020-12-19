Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
China to safeguard food security by addressing seeds, farmlands problems: key meeting

(Xinhua)    09:52, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will strive to tackle problems related to seeds and farmlands next year as part of its efforts to ensure food security, a key meeting said Friday.

The country will strengthen the protection and utilization of germplasm resources and the construction of seed banks, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference.

Efforts will be made for technological advances to break bottlenecks in seed provenance, it said.

The country will also continue to prevent the use of arable land for non-farming purposes, cultivate more high-standard farmlands, enhance water conservancy construction and the protection of black soil, consolidate the supply of grain and important agricultural by-products, and tackle pollution in the agricultural industry. 

