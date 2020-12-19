China to solve prominent housing problems in big cities: key meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will work to solve prominent housing problems in big cities as one of its key economic tasks for 2021, a key meeting said Friday.

Sticking to the principle that "houses are for living in, not for speculation," the country will adopt multiple policies to promote steady and healthy development of the real estate market, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

More attention will be given to the construction of government-subsidized rental housing, with policy improvements to ensure the equal rights of tenants and house buyers in enjoying public services, and the market of long-term rental apartments to be further standardized.

More land supply for rental housing is expected while tax and fee burdens for rental housing will be eased, the statement said.