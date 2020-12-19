Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
China to build more independent, controllable industrial, supply chains

(Xinhua)    09:51, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will make efforts to build more independent and controllable industrial and supply chains, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded Friday.

The security and stability of industrial and supply chains is the foundation of forming a new development paradigm, the statement said.

Efforts should be made to achieve breakthroughs in key and core technologies, break bottlenecks at the earliest time possible and obtain more exclusive technical advantages, it said.

The country should work to consolidate industrial foundations by improving the manufacturing of basic parts, fundamental techniques and essential materials, according to the statement. 

