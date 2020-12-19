China to build more independent, controllable industrial, supply chains

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will make efforts to build more independent and controllable industrial and supply chains, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded Friday.

The security and stability of industrial and supply chains is the foundation of forming a new development paradigm, the statement said.

Efforts should be made to achieve breakthroughs in key and core technologies, break bottlenecks at the earliest time possible and obtain more exclusive technical advantages, it said.

The country should work to consolidate industrial foundations by improving the manufacturing of basic parts, fundamental techniques and essential materials, according to the statement.