China releases report on global engineering frontiers

(Xinhua)    09:37, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) released a report on Friday examining the global frontiers of engineering science and technology.

The annual report, titled Engineering Fronts in 2020, deals with nine engineering fields, including mechanical and vehicle engineering, information and electronic engineering, and energy and mining engineering.

It identifies 93 engineering research frontiers and 91 engineering development frontiers, among which 28 key engineering research frontiers and 28 key engineering development frontiers are selected for detailed interpretation, including national layout and cooperation trends.

According to Zhong Zhihua, vice-president of the CAE, the report is based on the collective wisdom of academicians and experts, as well as big-data analysis. Sound judgement on the engineering frontiers is key to the innovation of engineering science and technology.

The report selects several emerging research areas, such as 6G, brain-like intelligence and synthetic fuels. It also combines national strategic needs and provides possible solutions for the challenges in the public health system and chip development. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

