Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China pledges reforms, opening-up in all-round way: key meeting

(Xinhua)    09:35, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will promote reforms and opening-up in an all-round way, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded on Friday.

To build a new development paradigm, the country must establish a high-level socialist market economic system, pursue a high-level opening-up, and make reforms and opening-up reinforce each other, the conference said.

More efforts should be made to improve macroeconomic governance, and strengthen the coordination of international macro policies.

The conference called for efforts to stimulate the vitality of market entities, ease market access, promote fair competition, protect intellectual property rights, build a unified market and create a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment.

The conference also urged efforts to promote the healthy development of the capital market, and improve the quality of listed companies.

China will positively consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and attach importance to the application of international norms to safeguard national security. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York