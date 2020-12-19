China pledges reforms, opening-up in all-round way: key meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will promote reforms and opening-up in an all-round way, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded on Friday.

To build a new development paradigm, the country must establish a high-level socialist market economic system, pursue a high-level opening-up, and make reforms and opening-up reinforce each other, the conference said.

More efforts should be made to improve macroeconomic governance, and strengthen the coordination of international macro policies.

The conference called for efforts to stimulate the vitality of market entities, ease market access, promote fair competition, protect intellectual property rights, build a unified market and create a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment.

The conference also urged efforts to promote the healthy development of the capital market, and improve the quality of listed companies.

China will positively consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and attach importance to the application of international norms to safeguard national security.