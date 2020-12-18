Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Xi wishes Macron speedy recovery

(Xinhua)    15:53, December 18, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended his wish of a speedy recovery to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

In his message, Xi extended sympathy to Macron over testing positive for COVID-19 and wishes him a speedy recovery.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi voiced staunch support for the French government and people in their fight against the pandemic.

Also in the message, Xi noted that the Chinese side is ready to work with the French side to actively push forward anti-epidemic cooperation, and contribute to the world's final victory over the pandemic at an early date.

