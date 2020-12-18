Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China says cooperation with U.S. on lunar samples depends on U.S. policy

(Xinhua)    08:59, December 18, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to cooperate with the United States on the scientific study of its new lunar samples, but whether such cooperation takes place depends on the policy of the U.S. government, according to an official from the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Thursday.

China is open to cooperation with governmental agencies, enterprises and institutions, as well as scientists and engineers, from the United States, on the basis of mutual benefit and the peaceful use of space, said Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the CNSA, at a press conference on the Chang'e-5 lunar mission.

Outer-space resources are the common wealth of mankind, according to the Outer Space Treaty, and the Chinese government will follow that treaty, Wu said.

The return capsule of China's Chang'e-5 probe touched down on Earth in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the country's first samples collected from the moon, as well as the world's freshest lunar samples in over 40 years.

The Chinese government is willing to share lunar samples and relevant exploration data with institutions and scientists all over the world for scientific analysis, Wu said.

Unfortunately, in 2011, the U.S. Congress passed a law known as the Wolf Amendment, prohibiting U.S. government agencies, including NASA and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, from cooperating with China on space activities, Wu said.

"Whether there will be cooperation depends on the policy of the U.S. government," he added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York