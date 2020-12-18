Wang Wenbin speaks at a regular press conference of China's Foreign Ministry on Dec. 17, 2020. (Photo from the Foreign Ministry website)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday reiterated that China is committed to the principle of non-interference, noting that claims about China influencing U.S. presidential elections are "completely fabricated."

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on a statement from the Office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe, saying a deadline to submit a classified report to Congress on foreign efforts to sway the Nov. 3 election will not be met.

According to reports, it is because Radcliffe is said to be refusing to sign off on the report, unless it more fully reflects the national security threat posed by China.

Wang told the press that Ratcliffe had not long ago called China "national security threat no.1," yet some U.S. media pointed out that there is some data missing in his analysis -- data that reveals that partnership with China, not antagonism, should be pursued.

"I reiterate that China is committed to the principle of non-interference. Claims about China influencing U.S. presidential elections are completely fabricated," Wang said.