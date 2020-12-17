WASHINGTON - COVID-19 mortality rates among Native Americans were 1.8 times higher than non-Hispanic whites, according to a report of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That rate translates to 55.8 deaths per 100,000 compared to 30.3 deaths per 100,000 in Native Americans and whites, respectively, according to the report published on Dec 11.

The disproportionate mortality rates were found after the CDC evaluated data collected between July 22 and Sept 3 from 14 states.

A total of 2,689 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported among Native Americans as of Dec 2 in the United States.

"Long-standing inequities in public funding; infrastructure; and access to healthcare, education, stable housing, healthy foods and insurance coverage have contributed to health disparities that put indigenous peoples at higher risk for severe COVID-19-associated illness," the report said.