Xi signs order to release revised military metrology regulations

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to release a set of newly-revised military metrology regulations.

The regulations put in place metrology management, technology and supervision systems featuring overall optimization, coordination and high efficiency to ensure work related to military metrology is carried out in a procedure-based manner in full.

The regulations, with nine chapters and 44 articles, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.