Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China remains EU's top trading partner: Eurostat

(Xinhua)    10:23, December 17, 2020

BRUSSELS, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China remained the European Union (EU)'s top trading partner as of October, said Eurostat on Wednesday.

The EU's trade in goods with China in the first ten months stood around 477.7 billion euros (582.8 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 2.2 percent compared with the same period of 2019, according to Eurostat.

Meanwhile, the trade in goods with the United States in January-October dropped to 460.7 billion euros, down by 11.2 percent year on year.

Starting from July, China became the bloc's top trading partner, a position previously held by the U.S., according to the EU's statistical body.

The bloc's international trade sharply fell from February onwards, and reached its lowest in April, after Europe was identified by the World Health Organization as the epicenter of COVID-19 in mid-March.

The trade in goods picked up in May and stabilized in June, although still below the pre-pandemic levels.

In October, the EU exported 178.9 billion euros worth of goods, down by 10.3 percent year-on-year, and imported 150.8 billion euros, a decrease of 14.3 percent compared to October 2019. (1 euro = 1.22 U.S. dollars)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York