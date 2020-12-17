Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UK, U.S. sign customs deal for post-Brexit trade

(Xinhua)    09:49, December 17, 2020

LONDON, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Britain and the United States signed a customs agreement on Wednesday to ensure continued smooth trade after the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

The bilateral Customs Assistance Agreement was signed by the Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman and U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson in London, according to a statement on the British Treasury website.

"This is an important agreement that ensures continuity post EU exit," Norman said.

"This deal will allow us to continue to cooperate in combating customs offenses by sharing information and good practice, and provides the legal underpinning for schemes to ease trade flows for importers and exporters," he said.

Johnson said: "Every single day, the U.S. and the UK work side by side to stop criminals trafficking illegal goods across the Atlantic -- from guns to drugs, to illegal wildlife products and even counterfeit medicine."

The deal will also provide the legal basis for the Authorised Economic Operator Mutual Recognition Arrangement, which will ensure that people and businesses will continue to benefit at their respective borders.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York