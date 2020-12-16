Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
German pump giant to build plant in east China city

(Xinhua)    17:11, December 16, 2020

NANJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Wilo Group, one of the world's leading providers of pumps and pump systems, has signed an agreement to build a plant in the eastern Chinese city of Changzhou.

Top executives of the German company signed the agreement with officials from Changzhou's high-tech zone at a ceremony held online on Tuesday.

With a total investment of 100 million U.S. dollars, the plant will incorporate multiple functions including R&D, manufacturing and distribution, said Lyman Tu, managing director of Wilo China Ltd.

The plant is expected to produce products with an annual sales volume of more than 1 billion yuan (about 153 million U.S. dollars), said Tu.

Changzhou, a manufacturing hub in the Yangtze River Delta region, has attracted over 200 German companies to set up plants in the city.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

