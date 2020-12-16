HONG KONG, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb in Asia-Pacific on Tuesday, as India recorded 22,065 new cases, taking the total to 9,906,165, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 143,709 as 354 COVID-19 patients died since Monday morning.

In Indonesia, the confirmed cases rose by 6,120 within one day to 629,429, with the death toll adding by 155 to 19,111, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 5,699 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 516,656.

Malaysia reported 1,772 new infections, the health ministry said, bringing the national total to 86,618.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 12 of the new cases are imported with 1,760 being local transmissions.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 422.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,135 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number in the country to 451,839.

The DOH said 173 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 418,867. The death toll climbed to 8,812 after 56 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

South Korea reported 880 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 44,364.

Of the new cases, 246 were Seoul residents and 274 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,962.

Thirteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 600. The total fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 33,478 on Tuesday with 650 new patients, the health ministry said.

A total of 24,309 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of active cases to 9,015.

According to the health ministry, the country has recorded 154 deaths.

The death toll in Afghanistan has increased to 2,001 after 26 patients lost their lives within the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported.

The ministry also confirmed 256 new cases during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 49,740 including 8,621 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Ninety people recovered and were discharged from hospitals since early Monday, according to the ministry.