China refutes Britain's Hong Kong-related accusations

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China urges Britain to abandon its double standards regarding Hong Kong-related issues and respect the basic norms of international relations dictating non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Tuesday.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said that the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) breaches the internationally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration.

In response, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that during British colonial rule over Hong Kong -- which lasted more than 150 years -- successive governors of Hong Kong were appointed by the British, Hong Kong did not have democracy, and the Hong Kong people never enjoyed real freedom.

Britain is now interfering in Hong Kong affairs under the guise of so-called democracy and freedom, and is undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong, he said, adding that after the return of Hong Kong to the motherland, residents enjoy unprecedented democratic rights and extensive freedom.

Wang said that the Chinese government governs Hong Kong in accordance with the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, that it has nothing to do with the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and that Britain has no supervisory power or so-called moral responsibility to Hong Kong.

After Hong Kong's return to its motherland, the rights and obligations concerning the British side in the Sino-British Joint Declaration have all been fulfilled.

"What Britain should do is reject its colonial mentality and abandon its double standards; respect the HKSAR government and judicial departments as they perform their duties in accordance with the law; respect the desire of the Hong Kong people to enjoy stable social order and normal lives; respect the fact that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China; and respect the basic norms of international relations dictating non-interference in other countries' internal affairs," Wang said.