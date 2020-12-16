Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
Russia records 26,689 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    08:44, December 16, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia confirmed 26,689 coronavirus cases over the past day, taking the total number of infections to 2,707,945, the country's official COVID-19 monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

Moscow registered 5,418 new coronavirus cases, bringing the capital's total to 703,502.

Another 24,813 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection over the previous day, taking the cumulative number of those recovered to 2,149,610.

The country's COVID-19 death toll increased by 577 to 47,968.

So far over 83.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

