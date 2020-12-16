Xi eyes closer partnership with Tanzania

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Tanzania to closely synergize their development strategies, deliver more solid outcomes in their comprehensive cooperative partnership, and contribute to the building of the China-Africa community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, and he once again congratulated Magufuli on re-election as Tanzanian president.

Xi pointed out that the traditional friendship between the two countries was forged by the elder generations of their leaders, and that China always views and develops its relations with Tanzania from a strategic and long-term perspective.

No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will always be Tanzania's reliable friend and comrade, he said, adding that China firmly supports Tanzania pursuing its independent development path in line with its national conditions.

China, he said, is ready to work with Tanzania to intensify high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

Xi added that China supports more Chinese enterprises investing in Tanzania, and stands ready to expand cooperation in infrastructure construction, resource development, agriculture, manufacturing and other fields.

He also suggested the two sides join hands to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit and the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit On Solidarity Against COVID-19, and boost cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

For his part, Magufuli thanked China for its solid political support before and after Tanzania's presidential election, and spoke highly of the great achievements China has scored under Xi's outstanding leadership.

Over the years, Tanzania-China relations have maintained sound development, and Tanzania has greatly benefited from China's considerable assistance for the country's economic and social development, Magufuli said.

Tanzania regards China as an important and reliable friend, and stands ready to consolidate traditional friendship, strengthen exchange of experiences in state governance, and deepen cooperation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, tourism and other fields with China, he said.

Tanzania firmly supports China's position on Xinjiang and Hong Kong, which concern China's core interests, and stays committed to taking an active part in Belt and Road cooperation, Magufuli said, adding that his country is ready to play an active role in pushing forward cooperation under the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation and Africa-China solidarity.