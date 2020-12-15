China's FDI inflow scores 8-month growth streak

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 5.5 percent year on year to 98.7 billion yuan (14.38 billion U.S. dollars) in November, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

It marked the eighth consecutive month that the country has witnessed FDI growth. In the first 11 months, FDI rose 6.3 percent year on year, data shows.

Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 704.46 billion yuan during the January-November period, up 16.1 percent year on year and accounting for 78.3 percent of the country's total FDI.

The high-tech services sector saw its FDI climb 31.6 percent year on year in the first 11 months, with investment in design services, and research and development surging 93.6 percent.

Building on its effective containment of the COVID-19 epidemic, China has rolled out a string of measures to stabilize foreign trade and investment.