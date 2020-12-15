Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Iran slams U.S. sanctions against Turkey over S-400 purchase

(Xinhua)    16:28, December 15, 2020

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday condemned sanctions imposed by the United States against Turkey, official news agency IRNA reported.

"U.S. addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at full display again," Zarif wrote on social media.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian-made S-400 defense system, noting the sanctions are part of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and target Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York