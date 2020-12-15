Iran slams U.S. sanctions against Turkey over S-400 purchase

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday condemned sanctions imposed by the United States against Turkey, official news agency IRNA reported.

"U.S. addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at full display again," Zarif wrote on social media.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian-made S-400 defense system, noting the sanctions are part of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and target Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries.