Tokyo stocks end lower on suspension of travel campaign

TOKYO, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday on concerns over the economic fallout from the government's planned suspension of its subsidized travel campaign over the year-end holiday period amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 44.60 points, or 0.17 percent, from Monday to close the day at 26,687.84.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 8.47 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish the day at 1,782.05.

Air transportation, insurance, and iron and steel-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.