Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tokyo stocks end lower on suspension of travel campaign

(Xinhua)    16:20, December 15, 2020

TOKYO, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday on concerns over the economic fallout from the government's planned suspension of its subsidized travel campaign over the year-end holiday period amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 44.60 points, or 0.17 percent, from Monday to close the day at 26,687.84.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 8.47 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish the day at 1,782.05.

Air transportation, insurance, and iron and steel-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York