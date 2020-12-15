China, Qatar should deepen practical cooperation on energy, infrastructure, investment: FM

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Qatar should deepen practical cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure and investment, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

In a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Wang said that both heads of state have exchanged phone calls and letters this year, which fully demonstrates the strategic mutual trust and close relationship between China and Qatar.

The two sides should continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, Wang said, adding that China fully supports Qatar in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will ensure that the construction of the Lusail Stadium progresses as scheduled.

The two countries are also expected to expand cooperation in new infrastructure, new industries and new forms of businesses such as 5G communication and artificial intelligence, and speed up the building of the China-Gulf Cooperation Council free trade zone, so as to constantly enrich the China-Qatar strategic partnership, Wang added.

For his part, Mohammed said that Qatar attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with China and that the leaders of the two countries have maintained a profound friendship.

Qatar appreciates the positive role Chinese enterprises have played in supporting Qatar's infrastructure construction, he said, noting his country stands ready to work with China to further consolidate all-round cooperation in energy and other fields.

Qatar has broad consensus with China on international and regional issues, and the two sides should continue to strengthen coordination and communication and safeguard their common interests, he added.