China's Yunnan reports surge in cross-border e-commerce

(Xinhua)    13:17, December 15, 2020

KUNMING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported a more than tenfold increase in cross-border e-commerce trade volume in the first 11 months of this year, local customs authorities said Tuesday.

The import and export value of cross-border e-commerce in the province reached 640 million yuan (about 97.7 million U.S. dollars), 13.3 times higher than the number for the same period last year, according to the Kunming customs.

The development of cross-border e-commerce in Yunnan has picked up pace since the provincial capital Kunming was designated a national-level comprehensive test zone for cross-border e-commerce.

To meet the demand of the booming sector, customs authorities of the region have been working to streamline customs clearance further and improve logistic efficiency.

