Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

S.Korea reports 880 more COVID-19 cases, 44,364 in total

(Xinhua)    13:10, December 15, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 880 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 44,364.

The daily caseload was higher than the previous day's 718, staying above 100 for 38 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The recent cluster infections were traceable to church services, nursing homes, workplaces, and private cram schools as well as gatherings among families and acquaintances.

Of the new cases, 246 were Seoul residents and 274 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,962.

Thirteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 600. The total fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent.

A total of 457 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 32,559. The total recovery rate was 73.39 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.44 million people, among whom 3,303,383 tested negative for the virus and 93,473 are being checked.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York