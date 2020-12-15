China's fixed-asset investment up in first 11 months

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 2.6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, 0.8 percentage points higher than the rise in the first 10 months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 2.8 percent in November.

During the first 11 months, investment by the private sector rose 0.2 percent, the first growth registered this year.

Investment in the primary industry went up 18.2 percent year on year, while that in the secondary industry fell 0.7 percent. Investment in the tertiary industry added 3.5 percent, compared with a 3-percent increase in the first 10 months.

Meanwhile, investment in high-tech manufacturing and services jumped 12.8 percent and 10 percent year on year, respectively.

The fixed-asset investment includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.