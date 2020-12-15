Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's fixed-asset investment up in first 11 months

(Xinhua)    13:04, December 15, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 2.6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, 0.8 percentage points higher than the rise in the first 10 months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 2.8 percent in November.

During the first 11 months, investment by the private sector rose 0.2 percent, the first growth registered this year.

Investment in the primary industry went up 18.2 percent year on year, while that in the secondary industry fell 0.7 percent. Investment in the tertiary industry added 3.5 percent, compared with a 3-percent increase in the first 10 months.

Meanwhile, investment in high-tech manufacturing and services jumped 12.8 percent and 10 percent year on year, respectively.

The fixed-asset investment includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York