Senior Chinese official stresses high-quality development

A senior Chinese official has called for more efforts to establish the new development pattern and achieve high-quality development to set an upbeat tone for the next five years' development.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to central China's Hunan Province from Sunday to Monday.

After learning about the achievements made in the province's manufacturing sector, technological development, rural tourism, and other fields, Wang acknowledged Hunan's solid progress in establishing the new development pattern and realizing high-quality development.

Wang emphasized the necessity to develop advanced manufacturing and underlined the leading role of innovation in the process of opening-up and development. He also urged more efforts to modernize the industrial chain and supply chain, and to consolidate the foundation of the real economy.