Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Senior Chinese official stresses high-quality development

(Xinhua)    09:59, December 15, 2020

A senior Chinese official has called for more efforts to establish the new development pattern and achieve high-quality development to set an upbeat tone for the next five years' development.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to central China's Hunan Province from Sunday to Monday.

After learning about the achievements made in the province's manufacturing sector, technological development, rural tourism, and other fields, Wang acknowledged Hunan's solid progress in establishing the new development pattern and realizing high-quality development.

Wang emphasized the necessity to develop advanced manufacturing and underlined the leading role of innovation in the process of opening-up and development. He also urged more efforts to modernize the industrial chain and supply chain, and to consolidate the foundation of the real economy.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York