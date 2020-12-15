Filming completed for highly-anticipated Chinese TV drama "Three-Body"

Filming has completed for "Three-Body," a live-action TV drama adaptation of Liu Cixin's Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel "The Three-Body Problem."

The show's official social media account broke the news Monday in an announcement along with a promotional video, which however did not specify the date of release.

"The Three-Body Problem" is the first book of a sci-fi trilogy that revolves around physicist Ye Wenjie's contact with the Trisolaran civilization existing in a three-sun system, and the centuries-long clashes that follow between earthlings and the aliens.

Chinese sci-fi fans are looking forward to the adaptation of the critically acclaimed trilogy into movies and TV dramas. An animated adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem" was inaugurated last year as a project by the Chinese online video sharing platform Bilibili and scheduled for online release in 2021.

"The Wandering Earth," another sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, was turned into a 2019 blockbuster film that generated a total China box office revenue of 4.68 billion yuan (around 716 million U.S. dollars).