Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Filming completed for highly-anticipated Chinese TV drama "Three-Body"

(Xinhua)    09:25, December 15, 2020

Filming has completed for "Three-Body," a live-action TV drama adaptation of Liu Cixin's Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel "The Three-Body Problem."

The show's official social media account broke the news Monday in an announcement along with a promotional video, which however did not specify the date of release.

"The Three-Body Problem" is the first book of a sci-fi trilogy that revolves around physicist Ye Wenjie's contact with the Trisolaran civilization existing in a three-sun system, and the centuries-long clashes that follow between earthlings and the aliens.

Chinese sci-fi fans are looking forward to the adaptation of the critically acclaimed trilogy into movies and TV dramas. An animated adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem" was inaugurated last year as a project by the Chinese online video sharing platform Bilibili and scheduled for online release in 2021.

"The Wandering Earth," another sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, was turned into a 2019 blockbuster film that generated a total China box office revenue of 4.68 billion yuan (around 716 million U.S. dollars).

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York