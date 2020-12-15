East China speeds up integration of sports and health

East China's Jiangsu province has issued guidelines to speed up the integration of sports and health to promote people's health, according to local authorities.

Under the theme of building a community of health for all, Jiangsu plans to promote the integration of sports and health in the aspects of policies, equipment, technology, talents and services. It will basically build a service platform for integrating sports and health covering the province by 2022.

According to the guideline, Jiangsu will lead people to build scientific health concepts and instruct them to learn some physical exercise to prevent the disease. It will also cultivate inter-disciplinary talents in sports and health by supporting eligible colleges and universities to run related specialized courses. Technological innovation and theoretical research in both fields are also encouraged.

The province will also speed up the development of sports and health service centers both in urban and rural areas, based on some local health centers, stadiums, parks, and other public service centers. It will encourage physical examination organizations and health-building institutions to cooperate in the fields of disease prevention, health consultation, and exercise rehabilitation.