China remained Mongolia's top export destination in the first 11 months of 2020, taking up 72.3 percent of Mongolia's total exports, the Mongolian National Statistics Office (NSO) said Monday.

China also remained the country's top import supplier over the January-November period, accounting for 36.8 percent of Mongolia's total imports, the NSO said in a statement.

The world's second largest economy maintained its position as Mongolia's biggest trade partner during the period and took up 57.6 percent of Mongolia's total foreign trade, according to the office.

Mongolia traded with a total of nearly 150 economies around the world in the January-November period, during which the country's foreign trade volume reached 11.7 billion U.S. dollars.