BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that he is ready to work with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to enhance bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for the benefit of the people of both countries.

Xi made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with his Somali counterpart celebrating the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.