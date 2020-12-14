ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province saw its foreign trade cross 100 billion yuan (about 15.3 billion U.S. dollars) in November, a monthly record, local authorities said.

From January to November, the province's foreign trade has grown 11.5 percent to more than 574 billion yuan, according to Zhengzhou customs.

Henan's exports reached 351.5 billion yuan, up 4.7 percent year on year, and imports totaled 222.7 billion yuan, an increase of 24.2 percent in the first 11 months of this year.

Integrated circuits and components used in the mobile industry are the major imports of the province. Mobile phones, which form the main export item of Henan, account for about 56 percent of the total foreign trade value, customs said.