Uzbekistan recommends citizens to celebrate New Year's Eve at home

TASHKENT, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan banned ministries, state organizations and companies with state shares to hold the New Year's corporate parties, the Uzbek Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus said Monday.

Similar party events at universities and schools are also banned, said the commission, adding that citizens are recommended to celebrate the New Year's Eve at home with their families.

New Year trees in the open air will be installed in towns and cities of the country, but the commission reminded people of wearing face masks in public places all the time.

People can hold festive events at restaurants and cafes with no more than 30 guests while strictly observing quarantine requirements, the commission said.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 74,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 612 deaths.