Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UN chief condemns attack on Nigerian school, abduction of boys

(Xinhua)    13:11, December 14, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Friday's attack on a secondary school in Nigeria's Katsina State and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits, said his spokesman on Sunday.

The secretary-general called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres reiterated that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urged the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice, said the statement.

The secretary-general reaffirmed the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime, it said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York