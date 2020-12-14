Xi's discourses on coordinating epidemic control with economic, social development published in English

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A book of President Xi Jinping's discourses on coordinating epidemic control with economic and social development has been published in English by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

The Chinese version of the book was published by the Central Party Literature Press in October and contains 43 pieces of expositions on the subject by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Based on the Chinese version, the English version, translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, has added annotations and indexes to make it easier for foreigners to read and understand.