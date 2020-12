Recently, the publicity film of Pu'er City named "Pu'er the Gift From God; and the Origin of World's Tea" has been played on 296 LED screens in 277 Wanda squares across the country, which represents a panoramic propaganda performed in many cities in China. It shows the green ecological background of Pu'er as the first national green economy experiment and demonstration area in China, as well as its profound Pu'er Tea culture and great ethnic culture.