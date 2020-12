The Number of National Forest Rehabilitation Bases in Pu'er Has Increased to 18

Recently, the China Forestry Industry Association announced the results of the pilot unit selection for national forest growth base in 2020. Songmaogu Forest Rehabilitation Base in Simao District of Pu'er City and Wuliangshan (South) Forest Growth Base in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County have been selected into the sixth batch of pilot construction units of the national forest rehabilitation base.

Currently, Pu'er City has 18 pilot units of the national forest rehabilitation base.