National Model Workers, He Zhongrong and Li Naluo, are Commended in Beijing

On November 24, a national conference to commend model workers and advanced workers was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Two people from Pu'er City won the title of National Model Worker. They are He Zhongrong, director of Product R&DDepartment and intermediate engineer of Yunnan Tasly Deepure Biological Tea Group Co., Ltd., and Li Naluo, President of Lancang Dabao Naluo Farmers’ SpecializedCooperatives of Special Agricultural Products in Laodabao Group of Villagers, Menggen Village, Jiujing Township, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County.