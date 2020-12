As of November 23, the site selection for the installation of “in vitro automatic defibrillator the cardiac first aid facility equipping project in public places” has been completed in Pu'er City, and 240 in vitro automatic defibrillators will be launched in public places in 10 counties (districts) this year.

The cardiac first aid facility equipping project in public places is one of the ten practical things for the benefit of the people of Pu'er Municipal Government in 2020.