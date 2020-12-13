Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on climate change

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday announced the country's further commitments for 2030 to contribute more to tackling the global climate challenge, when addressing the Climate Ambition Summit via video link.

Xi has spoken on the issue of tackling climate change and called for global actions on many occasions. The following are some highlights of the quotes:

-- Earth is our only and shared home.

-- In meeting the climate challenge, no one can be aloof and unilateralism will get us nowhere.

-- China has made important contributions to adopting the Paris Agreement and has made active efforts toward implementing it.

-- China will scale up its nationally determined contributions and strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. China will honor its commitment and see the implementation through.

-- China will lower its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by over 65 percent from the 2005 level, increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 percent, increase the forest stock volume by 6 billion cubic meters from the 2005 level, and bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts.

-- Recognizing that "our solutions are in Nature," we could strive to find development opportunities while preserving Nature, and achieve win-win in both ecological conservation and high-quality development.

-- Only together can we effectively address climate change, marine pollution, biological conservation and other global environmental issues and achieve the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.