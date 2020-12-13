Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 13, 2020
Number of China-Europe freight trains up 64 pct in November

(Xinhua)    11:08, December 13, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight trains hit 1,238 in November, up 64 percent year on year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

The freight trains have played a crucial role in helping stabilize the international logistics supply chain, transporting 115,000 20-foot equivalent units of cargo last month, up 73 percent from a year earlier, according to the company.

Increasing demand for the freight trains came amid China's economic recovery and limited international air and sea transport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company pledged more measures to meet surging international logistics demand during the Christmas and New Year's season. 

