China announces further commitments to tackling climate challenge

(Xinhua)    10:33, December 13, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday announced further commitments for 2030 to contribute more to tackling the global climate challenge.

He said China will lower its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by over 65 percent from the 2005 level, increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 percent, increase the forest stock volume by 6 billion cubic meters from the 2005 level, and bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts.

Xi said he announced in September that China would scale up its nationally determined contributions and adopt more vigorous policies and measures.

"We aim to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060," he stressed. 

